“Ordered the murder of my family”: Zelensky called Putin a maniac

Vitaly Saenko22:39, 18.07.233 min.501

The President of Ukraine believes that the war will end diplomatically, but he will not talk to Putin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says he is not ready to talk with Vladimir Putin , because the President of the Russian Federation is a fascist and a sadist like Adolf Hitler.In an interview with African media, Zelensky recalled that when the Russian invader troops invaded Ukraine and marched on Kiev, the Ukrainian authorities refused to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin based on his ultimatums.

“When he ordered my murder, my family and my entourage, we said that this ultimatum would not pass either,” Zelensky said.According to the President of Ukraine, there were several moments with Russian ultimatums, but the Ukrainian authorities demanded that Russia not speak the language of ultimatums.

At the same time, the head of state explained why he would not talk to Putin.

As Zelensky said, everyone was ready to accept that the end of the war was possible in the format of diplomacy with respect for Ukrainian sovereignty, but after the liberation of Bucha, mass violent killings of the tortured civilian population were opened. “Who is ready to talk with this maniac?

And then we said that the time would come, and the war would still end diplomatically, but to talk to this man – sorry, he has blood on his elbows,” Zelensky said.

“Russia said – we are ready to talk. At the same time, it seized the nuclear power plant and disconnected us from the electricity in winter. There has not been a blackout on this continent for the last 100 years.

The last blackout was under Hitler, under fascism. And they say, how can we compare? Because that he is doing the same thing that Hitler did,” Zelensky stressed.

The President of Ukraine added that the ways of capture by the Russian army were the same as those used by Nazi Germany, but Putin failed to take Kyiv. “In every village that we de-occupied, in every next one there were mass graves of tortured Ukrainians. In each, without exception.

And with every step they said how to communicate with him? And the partners who wanted us to communicate, with every step, everything became less, because fewer people believed that he was president, and more and more realized that he was just a sadist,” Zelensky stressed.

The President of Ukraine also gave an example of a peaceful initiative to deliver grain to other countries, which Russia is blocking. “It depends on whether there will be famine in some of your states? Yes. Why is he blocking? Because he is a fascist,” Zelensky said.

What Putin said about Zelensky

As you know, since the beginning of a full-scale war, Russia has been talking about the “Kiev neo-Nazi regime.” Also, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov publicly compared Vladimir Zelensky with Hitler.

In June, at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said that he had many Jewish friends who called Zelensky “not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people.”Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman told him that he was proud of the Ukrainian president.

(C)UNIAN 2023

