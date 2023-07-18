Offended by Russia, Iran suddenly came out for the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Ekaterina Girnyk14:24, 07/18/232 minutes.18142

Iran has stated that it recognizes the territorial integrity of every country, including Ukraine, and this should be the top priority of all countries on the basis of international law.

Iran took offense at Russia for doubting its territorial integrity and suddenly came out in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

This statement was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Nournews reports .

“As for Ukraine, we believe in the territorial integrity of every country, including Ukraine, which should be the top priority of all countries based on international law, and, of course, we continue to emphasize the end of the war through political dialogue,” Abdollahian said.At the same time, at the briefing, Abdollahian pointed out that Tehran does not consider the explanations of the Russian authorities sufficient regarding the statement that Russia signed following the strategic dialogue with the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

Sudden conflict between Iran and Russia

Earlier, a conflict arose between Russia and Iran regarding the territorial integrity of Iran .

Thus, following the results of a strategic dialogue with the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf, Russia signed a statement in which, in particular, the ownership of three islands in the aforementioned Gulf by Iran is called into question. Iran protested against the contestation of ownership of the islands in the Gulf and asked Russia to “correct its position” on this issue.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...