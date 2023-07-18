“For Biden to die and Putin to prosper”: a video from the “camp” for Ukrainian children in Belarus appeared

Ludmila Zhernovskaya00:48, 07/18/232 minutes.19004

This camp belongs to the state company “Belaruskali”.

A video from the Dubrava camp was submitted to the International Criminal Court as evidence of Belarus’ involvement in the deportation of children from Ukraine .In a video published by The Telegraph , Belarusian singers Aleksandra and Valentina Gruzdeva address children from a camp in the Minsk region.

“For us to live in peace, for Biden to die, God forgive me, for Zelensky too, and for Putin to prosper and take control of all of Ukraine,” they tell the children.According to estimates by the Belarusian opposition group National Anti-Crisis Management, about 2,150 Ukrainian children have been brought to at least four camps in Belarus since last September.

They believe that by the autumn of this year their number will reach 3,000 people. Children are taken to the Ostroshitsky Gorodok sanatorium, the Zubrenok national children’s educational and health center, the Dubrava children’s camp, owned by the Belaruskali state company, and the Golden Sands sanatorium.

The oppositionists said that Alexander Lukashenko personally gave instructions on organizing the financing of these processes.

Ukrainian children are taken to Belarus: what is known

In the spring, Belarusian oppositionists said that the government of the country was helping Russia to deport children from Ukraine. According to them, children are taken to institutions on the territory of Belarus, where they try to re-educate and impose “their” history on them.

According to the Center for National Resistance, Aleksey Talai , a member of the National Paralympic Team of Belarus, was involved in this process .Ukraine now knows the names of 19 thousand 393 children who were kidnapped by Russian invaders from the territory of Ukraine.

