Including flooded a smoking area in the State Duma.

On this day, Moscow is flooded with heavy rains. Today, July 18, a quarter of the monthly rainfall fell in one hour in the capital of Russia.

The buildings of state structures could not cope with such an amount of water. According to the pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti , during a meeting in the Federation Council, water began to drip from the ceiling.

First, the senators put a plastic cup on the table, then they replaced it with a bucket due to significant rainfall on the table. Also, in parallel, they tried to wipe the water with napkins. Roof leaked in the Russian State DumaThe situation is also similar in the building of the State Duma.

There, on the top floor, drips from excessive precipitation are visible, and water drips from the flight of stairs. In addition, the smoking area of ​​the officials of the terrorist country was completely flooded.

Smoking room officials / photo ria.ru

Now in Moscow the downpour continues with the game, which continues with gusts of wind. Forecasters predict that the bad weather will continue tomorrow.

Bad weather in Moscow: what is known

On July 18, heavy rains covered the capital of the Russian Federation , which caused flooding in the city.

The currents of water are so strong that they blow away cars parked on the streets.Specialists in the administration of the President of the Russian Federation are trying to solve the problem of leaking roofs in state structures. They said they would do it “quickly”.

