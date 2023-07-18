BBC: US-Supplied M777 Howitzers And Cluster Munitions Are In Positions Around Bakhmut

The city is of strategic importance as a gateway to other areas.

American cluster munitions have come to Ukraine and will be ready for use “within a few days”, at least in the Bakhmut direction. BBC reported with reference to Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Journalists write that they saw the US-supplied M777 howitzers capable of using the kind of munitions are “already in positions around Bakhmut”.

Gen Syrskyi said that the liberation of the city from the Russian occupiers would have not only a symbolic meaning. “Bakhmut is also of strategic importance as a gateway to other key cities in the region,” BBC quoted him.

