BBC: US-Supplied M777 Howitzers And Cluster Munitions Are In Positions Around Bakhmut

18.07.2023
American cluster munitions have come to Ukraine and will be ready for use “within a few days”, at least in the Bakhmut direction. BBC reported with reference to Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.
Journalists write that they saw the US-supplied M777 howitzers capable of using the kind of munitions are “already in positions around Bakhmut”.
Gen Syrskyi said that the liberation of the city from the Russian occupiers would have not only a symbolic meaning. “Bakhmut is also of strategic importance as a gateway to other key cities in the region,” BBC quoted him.
One comment
I’ll take this news with a pinch of salt. I don’t think that their whereabouts would be announced. The cockroaches will see for themselves when they rain on them.