Austin: We’ll continue to move heaven and earth to get Ukraine what it needs

18.07.2023 18:53

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has stated that the United States, together with its allies and partners, will make every effort to ensure that Ukraine receives everything it needs to resist Russian aggression.

“We will continue to move heaven and earth to get Ukraine what it needs,” the U.S. Secretary of Defense said in his opening remarks at the 14th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Austin noted that Ukraine had inspired the world with its courage and spirit in the face of lawless Russian aggression. He stressed that the Ukrainian people had shown deep resilience in the face of great cruelty and Ukraine’s forces continued to fight valiantly to defend their fellow citizens and their country.

However, he reiterated, Ukraine’s fight for freedom is a marathon, not a sprint.“Ukraine’s counter-offensive marks a key moment in this tragic war. Ukrainian armed forces have taken the initiative to regain control of their sovereign territory,” the Pentagon chief said.According to him, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has produced a highly volatile situation.

“We have supplied Ukraine with critical capabilities such as air defense and ammunition. And we’re not going to let up. So this Contact Group has come together again to stand up for some crucial shared principles,” Austin underscored.

“We will continue to provide training, equipment, and support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to help build a capable and professional Ukrainian military that can defend itself now and deter aggression in the future,” the Pentagon chief said.

He noted in this context that earlier this month the United States had provided another security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $800 million, which contained, among other things, air defense systems, artillery rounds, missiles and other weapons important for the counteroffensive.

In addition, according to him, Norway, Germany, France, Australia announced their contributions.“Ukraine is fighting for its life. The stakes are high. But this Contact Group has never shied away from a challenge. This is a profoundly important moment in the history of this war and of this century. And the United States will stand with Ukraine for ever.

