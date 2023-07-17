Video Of Crimean Bridge Span Destroyed

Another one has collapsed.
17.07.2023
A video of the destroyed span of the Crimean Bridge has appeared. Early this morning there were explosions on the Crimean Bridge. According to the “authorities” of Crimea, the emergency occurred in the area of the 145th support from the side of the Krasnodar region.
Beautiful!
Bingo!
And now the railway span…………….asap.
I’m laughing at the trolls on youtube, that claim this bridge is a civilian infrastructure, and not in a war zone. They have no answer when I point out to them, that russia have redirected traffic from Crimea through Mariupol, which is most definitely a war zone. That’s the russian way of protecting their citizens.
Stupid is the norm for anyone rooting for an evil shithole.