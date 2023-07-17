Unhelpful (to put it mildly) to Ukraine:

France and India seek new negotiating solution to end war in Ukraine – media.
Trump describes how he could solve Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours.
Bulgarian president blames Ukraine for war, prime minister hits back.
European Countries with pro-Ukraine presidents and pro-Russia PM’s :
Hungary, Georgia, Croatia.
Countries with pro-Russia presidents and pro-Ukraine PM’s:
Bulgaria and until March 2023 when Petr Pavel replaced Milos Zeman; Czechia.
European country with a pro-Russian president and a pro-Russian PM: Serbia.
European countries that claim to be pro-Ukraine but actually support Russia: Austria, Switzerland.