Train services stopped on Kerch Bridge

17.07.2023 07:41

Train services on the Kerch Strait Bridge (also known as the Crimean Bridge) have been stopped.

The relevant statement was made by Astra Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.According to Astra, passengers on the Moscow-Yevpatoria train mentioned that they had already spent about two hours near the Krasnodar Krai’s Taman.

The ferry line services in the Kerch Strait were also halted.A reminder that, according to the preliminary data, a span of the Kerch Bridge collapsed around 04:00 a.m., July 17, 2023. Earlier, local residents heard several blasts. At least two people were reported killed and one injured.

