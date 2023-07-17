Tired but alive: a cat was rescued in Lviv 11 days after the missile strike (video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:10, 07/17/232 minutes.82

The four-legged pet of the resident of the destroyed house had been lying under the bricks all this time.

From under the rubble of a house in Lvov, where on July 6 a Russian rocket hit, Churchill’s cat was rescued.

This was told by animal rights activist, chairman of the organization “World Association for Animals of Ukraine” Oksana Koshak.”It’s just a miracle! Today, on the 11th day after a rocket hit our house, among the rubble, public utilities found a live cat. And this is also Olya’s pet. … Olya was in the yard, she immediately recognized her Churchill. Together we brought him to the clinic.

The cat is dehydrated, tired, but has an appetite,” she wrote on Facebook.In a comment to ” Suspilna ” Koshak noted that the cat’s owner lost her mother on a terrible night on July 6.

She herself, along with the dog, managed to be saved, the fate of their two cats still remained unknown. Today, looking for documents in the ruins of her house, the woman was able to find one of her four-legged favorites.

“When she came today to look for documents, because there is an opportunity to go in from the next entrance and see something in the apartment, the communal worker came out, carried the cat in his arms and said:

“Whose cat?” He lay right under the bricks, under the rubble “, he did not have a single gap so that he could go outside.

Olya immediately recognized him, took him in her arms, he clung to her and immediately fell asleep in her arms, stunned. It can be seen that the animal was exhausted, “says the animal rights activist. Tired but alive – a cat was rescued in Lviv 11 days after the missile strike



