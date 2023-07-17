There is no piece: the first photos and videos of the consequences of the “cotton” on the Crimean bridge appeared

Yana Stavskaya09:00, 17.07.233 min.3603

The invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge, which caused many kilometers of traffic jams from the Krasnodar Territory.

In connection with the morning explosions on the Crimean bridge on July 17, at least one span of the roadway was destroyed, now a hole is visible there.

In the photos and videos published by the Russians, employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry called to the scene examine the consequences of the “cotton”.

The footage shows that the leftmost lane of the road was “skewed”, a piece of the bridge was actually “pulled out” by the explosion along with the concrete structure – there is no coating, and instead of it a hole in the sea is visible.

Explosions on the Crimean bridge on June 17 – the main thing

On the morning of July 17, 2023 , new explosions thundered on the Crimean bridge , as a result of which, according to Russian media, one of the spans of the transport facility was destroyed.

The invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge, which caused many kilometers of traffic jams from the Krasnodar Territory.

Several dead Russians from the Belgorod region were reported.Ukraine does not officially confirm its involvement until the latest events in Crimea.

However, Andrey Yusov, a representative of the GUR, noted that due to the destruction of a section of the bridge, the Russians would have problems with logistics. The consequences of the destruction on the Crimean bridge on July 17, 2023

Natalya Gumenyuk, speaker of OK Yug, suggested that the explosions could be part of provocations on the part of Russia itself to prevent the continuation of the “grain agreement” in particular.

While the speaker of the Odesa OVA, Sergei Bratchuk, does not exclude that the Shahed , which was flying towards mainland Ukraine, could also hit the Crimean bridge.

It is known that Russia uses the Crimean bridge as a logistics hub for the transfer of troops and equipment to the mainland south of Ukraine. The last time explosions at this facility thundered in October 2022 – when the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing to liberate the Kherson region.© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon© t.me/bazabazon1 / 9

Neither experts nor the Ukrainian military-political leadership concealed the fact that the destruction of the Crimean bridge would be an important part of the de-occupation of the peninsula .

Another way to ensure the southern grouping of Russian invaders – the so-called “land corridor” through Mariupol, Melitopol and Berdyansk – has long been under the threat of being cut by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now the counteroffensive continues on this sector of the front .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...