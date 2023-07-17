The Russians hit the city center in the Sumy region: many injured, there are victims

Anastasia Pechenyuk16:13, 17.07.232 minutes.2968

Five employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

On Monday afternoon, July 17, the Russian invaders attacked the center of the city of Belopolye in the Sumy region.

As a result of the impact, there are injured and dead.As Suspіlne Sumi writes with reference to the Belopolska Mayor Yuri Zarko, as of 15:00, two women were known to have died as a result of the shelling.

At least 10 people were injured (including five employees of the State Emergency Service). Two wounded in serious condition were taken to a hospital in Sumy.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...