“The Ministry of Defense is preparing proposals”: Putin promised an “answer” for the Crimean bridge

The President of the Russian Federation held a meeting after the explosion of the Crimean bridge on the morning of July 17.

The dictator promised an “answer” and stated that the Russian Defense Ministry was already preparing appropriate proposals.

According to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti, during the meeting, Putin asked to provide all assistance to “the girl who suffered in the terrorist attack and her relatives” and to take this issue under control. He also stated that he had no doubt “that all the circumstances of the state of emergency on the Crimean bridge will be established.

“In addition, Putin stressed that it is important to provide support to people who, due to the overlap on the Crimean bridge, “find themselves in a difficult situation.”

We need to comprehensively assess the damage from the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge and restore everything as quickly as possible,” the Russian dictator said. After the meeting, he announced the “response” for blowing up the bridge.

According to him, “the Ministry of Defense is preparing appropriate proposals.” The Russian dictator called the attack itself “senseless from a military point of view and cruel.”

