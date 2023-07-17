The Kremlin admitted that the span of the Crimean bridge cannot be restored

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:17, 17.07.233 min.508

The aggressor still announced plans to start the movement of cars on the bridge.

After the morning “incident” one span of the road part of the Crimean bridge was completely destroyed and cannot be restored, and the second one was damaged, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin admitted at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation at the facility.

“According to the results of the inspection of the supports, it was established that as a result of the terrorist attack one span (in the direction of Taman) was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

Another span, in the direction of Kerch, was damaged, there was an axial displacement of 70-80 centimeters, but in general it is on the support. Builders-designers are conducting a full survey, divers are working. According to the first preliminary inspections of divers, there is no damage to the supports.

This is very good information, we expected the worst,” Khusnullin said. “If everything (the work on restoring the lighting of the bridge, etc. – UNIAN) goes well, we first launch test cars for 3 tons, then for 5 tons.

If there are no unforeseen circumstances, we start to let cars through one lane in reverse mode at night” , he added.

It is noteworthy that the Russian Telegram channels on the eve, citing sources in the government, claimed that the Crimean bridge would be restored in two to three weeks.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...