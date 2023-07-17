Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Russia: possible reason named (video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk16:02, 17.07.232 minutes.4150

A military plane crashed today in the Krasnodar Territory, and the pilot was destroyed, the journalists found out.

In Russia, on Monday, July 17, a Su-25 attack aircraft crashed.

According to official information, the possible cause of the crash is an engine failure.The plane crashed on the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Telegram channel 112 reported.

The aircraft crashed in the Shcherbinovsky district of the region, SHOT writes, citing a source. “According to preliminary data, the pilot ejected, now he is unconscious,” the report says.Later, the Telegram channel Baza wrote that the pilot could not be resuscitated on the way to the hospital, and he “minus”.

The pilot allegedly broke his legs during a splashdown, and then he was covered with a parachute canopy, because of which he swallowed water.Meanwhile, the Telegram “Caution, news” says that, according to eyewitnesses, the Su-25 crashed into the Yeisk Liman – a bay that is located in the northeast of the Sea of ​​\u200b\u200bAzov.”

Rescue services have now gathered on the central beach, and helicopters are circling in the sky. Officials have not yet commented on this information,” the channel emphasizes.

Later, the Russian Southern Military District reported that the Su-25 attack aircraft crashed during a training flight, and the preliminary reason was an engine failure, according to the RIA Novosti Telegram channel. Attack aircraft crashed in Russia

