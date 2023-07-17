Russia’s losses on Bakhmut front are now nearing earlier Wagner Group losses there

17 JULY 2023

The Russian losses in the vicinity of Bakhmut are now approaching those of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) during the peak of the battles with the mercenaries.

Source: Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of national 24/7 newscast

Quote: “[The Russians – ed.] suffer regular losses [in the vicinity of Bakhmut]. These losses are approaching those that were at the peak of the battles with the Wagner [mercenaries].

For example, today 81 occupiers were killed and 156 injured. [Russian forces] are fiercely fighting back: they deployed artillery against us 556 times and conducted 4 airstrikes. A total of 8 combat clashes took place.”

Details: Cherevatyi stressed that Ukraine acts “as carefully as possible” to protect the lives of its people.

Background:

On 11 July, the White House reported that Russia had lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the Bakhmut front over the past 5 months, including more than 20,000 killed in battle, almost half of whom are Wagner Group soldiers.

In May, Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group was forced to surrender the Bakhmut flanks to soldiers of the Russian Ministry of Defence. The Russian airborne troops and motorised rifle units entered Bakhmut to replace the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...