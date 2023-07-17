Russians constantly use cluster munitions –Cherevatyi

17.07.2023 21:29

The Russian military constantly uses cluster munitions in the war against Ukraine.Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians constantly use cluster munitions. There was no time when they did not use them. The only such time is the time of their resupply,” said the spokesman.

He emphasized that since the beginning of the war, the Russian invaders have used cluster munitions both in combat positions and in residential areas of Ukrainian cities.As reported by Ukrinform, cluster munitions will change the situation on the front in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will be used only in the areas where Russian troops are concentrated.

