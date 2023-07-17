Russia pulls troops to the east: the expert made an encouraging forecast for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (video)

Katerina Schwartz16:16, 07/17/231 min.3916

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “does not follow” Russian attempts to nullify the advantage of Ukrainian fighters in the eastern direction, Ivan Stupak noted.

In the near future, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will achieve a good result in the east, Ivan Stupak, an expert at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future and a former SBU officer, predicts .

Commenting on the fact that Russia is actively pulling its most combat-ready units to the east, including transferring the military from the south, the expert named the main goals of the Russian Federation: to organize an offensive, recapture Liman and all the part that the Russians lost last year, create confusion in the Ukrainian army and nullify its advantage in this direction.

At the same time, the expert said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “does not lead” to this:

“If everything continues as our General Staff has now planned, then approximately in 10-14 days we can get a very good result … I think that the result will be very good in the near future.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...