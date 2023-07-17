Moment Of Attack On Crimean Bridge: Video Facts

17.07.2023, 9:17 – Charter 97 .org
The bridge was allegedly attacked by drones.
Russian propagandists have released a video allegedly showing the moment of the attack on the Crimean bridge. A number of Ukrainian media write that the Crimean bridge was attacked by surface drones. This is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the country’s navy.
In another article the russian defence ministry said Ukraine are to blame, with the help of the USA and UK, of course. That’s one quick investigation by the orcs. They should be more concerned how a surface drone travelled 500km to attack this bridge.