Moment Of Attack On Crimean Bridge: Video Facts

17.07.2023, 9:17 – Charter 97 .org

The bridge was allegedly attacked by drones.

Russian propagandists have released a video allegedly showing the moment of the attack on the Crimean bridge. A number of Ukrainian media write that the Crimean bridge was attacked by surface drones. This is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the country’s navy.

