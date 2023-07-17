How the Crimean Bridge was seriously damaged on July 17: the captain of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the possible amount of explosives

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk19:54, 17.07.232 minutes.43

Marine drones could swim to the bridge, the expert believes.

The Crimean bridge built by Russian invaders on Monday morning, July 17, could have been seriously damaged as a result of the detonation of hundreds of kilograms of explosives.Sea drones from the southern coast controlled by the Ukrainian side could overcome the distance to the bridge (about 500 km), especially since the weather is favorable for this, said the former deputy chief of staff of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , captain 1st rank of the reserve Andriy Ryzhenko on air “FreeHouse”.

According to him, such drones are small in size, and it is very difficult for the ships of the Russian invaders to track them, despite the fact that, perhaps, they are now constantly monitoring them.

“From the videos that were published this morning, two powerful explosions are really visible. By their size, one can understand that about several hundred kilograms of explosives were used in each…,” the expert said.

News of the Crimean bridge – today it is worth knowing

About the state of emergency on the Crimean bridge today it became known early in the morning – one of the car spans collapsed, and traffic was stopped. Russia accused the Ukrainian side of carrying out the attack with two surface drones.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that they would reveal the details of the damage to the bridge after we defeat the Russian Federation.

In addition to undermining, there are several more versions of the damage to the Crimean bridge – this is the “arrival” of an Iranian-made kamikaze drone of the Shahed type and the violation of building codes by the Russians.

The head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, said that the enemies used the building to the maximum and used unprecedented methods to protect it.

