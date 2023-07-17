Attack on the Crimean bridge: Zhdanov was surprised by the special operation and made a prediction

Katerina Schwartz22:31, 17.07.231 min.8

The expert recalled that this is the second such powerful operation on the Crimean bridge.

A new attack on the Crimean bridge is another unique operation of the SBU, which it carried out with the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military expert Oleg Zhdanov is sure.

“The level of complexity of the operation is simply gigantic… This is Putin’s pearl,” he said .Zhdanov recalled that this was the second such powerful operation on the Crimean bridge.

“Despite the large forces deployed to defend the Crimean Bridge, it was attacked by surface drones,” he said. “These are the most complex operations carried out by our security forces, the level of success is very high.

The expert predicts that this is not the last attack on the Crimean bridge:”Some people were glad that the railway part of the bridge was intact – that means there will be more than one attack … The Crimean bridge will be destroyed, this will contribute to the liberation of the Crimean peninsula.”

