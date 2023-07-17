A span collapsed on the Crimean bridge as a result of an explosion: what is known at this time

Ekaterina Girnyk06:01, 17.07.232 min.44689

Local TG channels report that previously, the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, undertaken at the beginning of the fourth night, could have been the cause of the state of emergency, since the locals heard the sounds of explosions at that time.

On the Crimean bridge , one of the spans collapsed, traffic was completely stopped.According to the “head” of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, there was an “emergency” in the area of ​​the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory.

It is reported that traffic on the bridge has been completely stopped , a multi-kilometer traffic jam has formed at the entrance to the bridge.

“Given the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from traveling through the Crimean bridge and, for security reasons, choose an alternative land route through new regions,” Aksyonov said.

At the same time, according to Russian TG channels, according to preliminary data, at least 2 people died as a result of the fall of the span of the Crimean bridge. Another one got hurt.

TG channels post a photo of the collapsed span / screenshot

Updated 7.30. At the same time, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation does not confirm the information about the damage to the pillars of the Crimean bridge, insisting that there is only “damage to the roadbed on the spans of the structure from the side of the Republic of Crimea.”Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the victims of the explosion on the Crimean bridge. According to him, a man and a woman from the Belgorod region died, their minor daughter was injured.

Health at the Crimean bridge is not the same

As a result of a truck explosion on the Crimean bridge in October 2022, two car spans collapsed .Since that time, the Russians have constantly trembled for the safety of the bridge. In particular, on July 10, it was again stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the bridge with S-200 missiles .

