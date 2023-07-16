White House: US is running out of ammunition

Marta Gichko20:52, 07/16/232 minutes.7

At the time of Biden’s accession to the presidency, ammunition stockpiles were “relatively low.”

The arsenal of ammunition in the warehouses of the Pentagon is exhausted against the background of the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the President of the United States, stated this in an interview with CNN .

Stockpiles of 155 munitions, which are NATO standards, were “relatively low” when Biden took office, he said.

“President Biden has ordered the Pentagon to work quickly to increase the ability of the United States to produce all the munitions we may need for any conflict, at any time. Month by month, we are increasing our ability to supply munitions,” Sullivan said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

