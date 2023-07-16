July 16, 2023July 16, 2023 Bill B. Warthog Defense (video) Change of Tactics At the end, see how to pull a T-72 B3 out of a river. More Warthog Defense Videos From Today Russians are desperate. The heat is on! ©2023 Warthog Defense Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Poland : send a division of mechanized troops to to Lviv oblast. Provide them with air support.
Shame the Budapest signatories plus maybe one or two more, to act independently of the Biden/Scholz/Micron axis.
Amen Sir Scradge!