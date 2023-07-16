Ukraine Matters

Some vatniks are misrepresenting the NYT article going around. Especially by re-posting the attached picture. Let’s debunk everything that is wrong with it and its representation.

Before we start let me just again express how mind-numbingly stupid the analysis of this war is by western mainstream medias. Being surprised that attacking side suffers casualties when advancing into a heavily fortified enemy defences is beyond dumb. Even the biggest critics of UA noted that the problem was not the quantity of losses, but rather the tactics UA used, which is a valid criticism, and we will get back to it.

The problem of using casualty rates as a measure is that they always need to be compared to estimated casualties. Only by comparing the actual number with estimate we can say whether the casualties are unfavourable. Giving a general absolute number provides no analytical framework.

Second problem with casualty numbers is that they always need to be compared to what goals have been achieved and what is the exchange ratio with the enemy. Because these two can turn any sustained casualties of its heads. If a unit suffers casualties above expected, but still achieves its goals it is still a partial success. Whereas if for example the outlined goal has not been achieved, but the enemy side suffered atrocious casualties in an awful ratio it was still worth it. Since we don’t know UA plans for this phase of offensive in details, we cannot decisively say if what is achieved is in line with their expectations. Therefore, while many vatniks allege that these casualties were lost for nothing, it is completely unfounded belief.

The same for ratio, during the first month UA side released almost no footage and pretty much everything we knew about the offensive was coming out of RU sources. Despite that casualty aggregating projects, such as Oryx that count only visually confirmed losses has counted that losses of RU and UA are ROUGHLY 1:1. Which is unheard of in the style of warfare that UA is fighting. Since then, the ratio has been shifting in favour of UA, as Ukrainians started releasing more videos of their fire missions targeting Russian assets.

Next the 20% figure mentioned in the first paragraph of the article is a representation of a complete bottom feeding state of journalism. Even later in the article it is cleared that 20% mentioned is NOT total UA equipment lost, but rather 20% of destroyed or DAMAGED equipment used in the offensive. This is where the major vatnik cope comes from as statements of UA LOST 20% of EQUIPMENT goes well in what RU propaganda claims in numbers of losses.

The important part is that 20% figure include damaged equipment that was later recovered and more importantly the equipment lost actually did its job of protecting the personnel. More importantly the 20% is not taken from total equipment that UA has prepared for this offensive operation, rather what was engaged at the start of the operation.

For this operation UA has prepared 12 Spearhead brigades whose job it is to engage the enemy and break through the initial defence lines. Additionally, there are AT LEAST 10 more (that I can 100% confirm, some say it’s up to 23 more) brigades that are there for a follow-up to a breakthrough to flow into a created breach and wreak havoc.

Up to this point UA has engaged 4(!) brigades from the spearhead for a dedicated offensive and some artillery elements from the other brigades as support.

So not only this is less than half of the total number of offensive-ready units, but it’s also just 1/3 of the spearhead that is in combat. UA is barely scratching the surface of their resources, especially because the initial stage of offensive operations is ALWAYS the costliest.

Even the article later states that since then UA has improved their tactics and now losses are significantly reduced.

Anyone who is speculating that this offensive failed or UA has lost most of their equipment have no clue what they are talking about.

