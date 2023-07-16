Turkey explains its support for NATO expansion

Evgenia Sokolenko09:09, 07/16/232 minutes.1094

It is noted that Turkey supports NATO membership of North Macedonia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Fahretin Altun said that the addition of new members to NATO would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the world.

“Turkey is convinced that the expansion of the Alliance is the key to lasting peace and stability in the world.

That is why Turkey strongly supports NATO membership of North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Altun told Middle East Eye .He recalled that “President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s clear support for Ukraine’s NATO membership” ahead of the Alliance’s summit in Vilnius this week.

“Turkey supports the geographic expansion of NATO not against any particular country, but to transform the Alliance into a comprehensive security organization that will help achieve stability,” Erdogan’s spokesman said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...