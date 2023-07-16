Sevastopol, Crimea, under Drone Attack in the Night

Houses were shaking and windows were almost knocked out: at night and in the morning a loud “pop” came to Sevastopol

July 16, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The night of July 16 turned out to be restless for the residents of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Loud explosions were heard over the city.

Previously, the air defense system allegedly worked. This was reported by the propaganda media, informs Channel 24.

“Hot” night in Sevastopol

So, at night, two strong “pops” were heard from the side of the Sevastopol Bay. There was no official information about what really happened now.

The so-called “governor” Razvozhaev said that the air defense forces and the fleet allegedly repelled “an attack by enemy UAVs” on Sevastopol over the sea in the area of ​​Cape Khersones, the Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava. All city services were on high alert.

Later, Russian media reported that 1 UAV was allegedly shot down over the sea and 5 “suppressed” by electronic warfare. Also, 2 surface drones were allegedly destroyed in the outer roadstead.

The attack was massive and prolonged. Of all the targets, our military worked out over the sea and on the way to the bays. “I note: no objects either in the city or in the water area were damaged. Our military confidently and calmly repulsed the attack of enemy drones on Sevastopol,” Razvozhaev muttered.

According to residents of the city, the explosions were so powerful that they shook the houses and almost knocked out the windows.

Restless night in Sevastopol: watch the video





Morning explosions in Crimea

Local residents also reported that explosions could still be heard on the morning of 16 July. So, in Sevastopol it was loud on the Square of the Rebels and in the area of ​​Strelkovoy Bay.

Currently, local “authorities” have temporarily stopped the movement of boats and ferries in the Sevastopol Bay. Buses will be organized at the final stops – Zakharov Square and Nakhimov Square.

The propagandists have already stated that in the morning, Sevastopol was “attacked” by drones. So the explosions continue.

At the same time, the governor assured that “everything is calm” in the city now.

Around 8 am, the invaders again complained about new explosions in the Crimea. They stated that the drones were allegedly “attacking” Cape Khersones, Cape Managari, Balaklava and Sevastopol Bay.

Governor Razvozhaev is already talking about 9 drones destroyed. However, preliminary, there are missed ones.

As of 9:00 a.m., Russian media reported that air defense, fleet and electronic warfare units allegedly “repelled” an attack of eight drones on Sevastopol. One drone was shot down, five were “suppressed” by electronic warfare forces. Two more surface drones were destroyed during the raid, Governor Razvozhaev said. He later announced the elimination of another drone.

Frequent “clap” in the Crimea: latest news

It was very noisy in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of July 10. Residents of Dzhankoy complained about strong explosions.

Later, propaganda telegram channels reported that two more drones had been shot down in Crimea. The drones flew to the occupiers at about 23:00 on July 9. They were shot down over the Kirov region, so in the morning the services were looking for the wreckage.

On July 4, a powerful explosion thundered in Sevastopol. He was so strong that people were pretty scared.

Also on the morning of June 27, there was unrest in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Someone blew up a railroad track in the Kirovsky district.

And on June 24, explosions sounded in Simferopol and Armyansk. Local residents reported several explosions, but the so-called “local authorities” did not comment on the situation.









Like this: Like Loading...