Russian officers dissatisfied with MoD, army leadership – British intelligence

16.07.2023

Statements by the commander of Russia’s 58th Army, General-Major Ivan Popov, who was dismissed for criticism, show dissatisfaction of many officers with the actions of the top military leadership of the Russian Federation.

The British Ministry of Defense said this in a new intelligence update published on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Russia has routinely sacked commanders since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, but the removal of the 58th Combined Arms Army’s General-Major Ivan Popov is notable, he was apparently dismissed “for voicing concerns rather than for any alleged poor performance.”

“Popov’s comments draw attention to serious disaffection many officers likely harbour towards the senior military leadership. The complaints largely echo those made by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to his June 2023 mutiny,” the report says.

The ministry said that direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov.

As Ukrinform reported, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army’s, General-Major Ivan Popov, said in an address to his troops that he had been removed from his post for criticizing the situation on the battlefield.

According to Popov, “many regimental commanders” told him that “our senior commander hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the Army at the most difficult and intense moment”.

