Russia “pulls” old tanks to the Ukrainian front, they are older than Putin (video)

A lot of tanks went to the front for conservation without preparation and modernization.

Russia is planning to manufacture 1,500 tanks this year. Such a loud statement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

At the same time, his boss Vladimir Putin talks about the same number, however, over the next years. He boasts that over the past year the Russian military-industrial complex has been significantly modernized.As the 1 + 1 story says, in fact, the Russians have to send tanks to the war in Ukraine that still “remember” Brezhnev.

And among the deputies there are proposals to create a division of monuments, removing the T-34s from the Second World War from their pedestals.”The largest in terms of the number of tanks in the world – before the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine, the Russian army was considered.

Its fleet consisted of 12,556 units,” the journalists remind and note that this is more than in the DPRK and the United States combined. But Russian tanks have been significantly “grinded” by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Due to the colossal losses in this technique, Russia was forced to reactivate old tanks. And out of 25 thousand declared units on the go – less than a third, and even these conditionally survived. A lot of tanks left for the front after conservation without preparation and modernization.

“Such vehicles, as a rule, fall apart within 1-3 weeks of operation even without firing,” says military expert Nikolai Salamakha.Experts also say that due to sanctions in the Russian Federation, they cannot quickly restore equipment beaten in battles in Ukraine. Electronics and devices for it are now bought illegally, which significantly slows down the process.

Therefore, instead of the 800 units a year promised by the Kremlin, only a third are returned to combat. And the new developments of tanks, which Russian propagandists are proud of, exist only in a few copies for exhibitions and parades, for example, the “promoted” T-14. “

Forget about the Armata! It never existed and never will! There were running models for parades.

It was only in the languages ​​of propagandists,” Salamakha says. And models such as the T-90A are currently limited in modernization and production due to sanctions.

With such a shortage of heavy equipment in the Russian army, they began to patch holes with tanks older than Putin himself. First – on trains to Ukraine.

