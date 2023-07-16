“Nothing will work”: Musk disgraced himself with a statement about cluster bombs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Veronika Prokhorenko12:46, 07/16/232 minutes.384

The SpaceX founder hinted that America has always condemned “evil” and is now choosing the other side.

The American billionaire founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon

Musk, once again disgraced himself with a statement about the war in Ukraine.The businessman condemned the US position on the transfer of cluster munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was announced in Washington on July 7 . On the social network Twitter , he hinted that America previously considered the use of such weapons “evil”, and now it has “changed its shoes.”

“America has always condemned as evil those who use cluster bombs, and now we are sending them to use?” – He pointed out.

Musk also said that fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy: “Nothing good will come of this,” he stressed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

