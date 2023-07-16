Naval Forces explain why Russians paint their warships black

16.07.2023 11:20Russian invaders have switched to a new camouflage technique and are now painting their warships black.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk during a nationwide telethon on We-Ukraine TV Channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“They [Russians – Ed.] are painting the front and rear parts of the ships black so that it is more difficult to determine the type of vessel at night, and also so that it can be confused with something else.

Against the night background, this allegedly should help them somehow,” Pletenchuk said.In his words, such methods were used back in World War 2.“How will it help them?

We’ll see later,” Pletenchuk added.A reminder that, on the morning of July 16, 2023, there were 11 Russian warships combat ready in the Black Sea, including two missile ships with a total volley of 12 Klaibr-type cruise missiles.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...