Military hospital on fire in Bryansk (video)

Marta Gichko20:17, 07/16/23

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire.

A military hospital for veterans is on fire in Bryansk (Russian Federation).According to Russian publics, this is not the first time the hospital building has been on fire.

On June 18, there was also a fire there. According to the SHOT channel , information regarding the victims and the causes of the fire is being specified. The footage from the scene shows that the fire area is quite large. A huge column of smoke rose. Emergency services are now trying to put out the fire.

