Loud explosions rock Russian-occupied Mariupol

16 JULY 2023
Following explosions in the Russian-occupied cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk on the morning of 16 July, blasts were heard in Mariupol, the city mayor’s adviser Petro Andriushchenko says.
Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram
Quote from Andriushchenko: “Mariupol. Primorskyi district. Cheremushky [microdistrict of the city – ed.] and the village of Moriakiv. It’s deafening.”
Details: Andriushchenko added that Russian air defence activity in the area was “extremely high” and that “something very nice is happening”.
Background: Earlier, there were reports of explosions and detonations in Luhansk, as well as blasts rocking Berdiansk.
One comment
Not to forget the attacks on Sevastopol and Balaklava last night. The AFU had a busy night, attacking the cockroach rear. Let’s hope we have lots of destroyed mafia materiel and roasted roaches.