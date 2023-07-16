Loud explosions rock Russian-occupied Mariupol

16 JULY 2023

Following explosions in the Russian-occupied cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk on the morning of 16 July, blasts were heard in Mariupol, the city mayor’s adviser Petro Andriushchenko says.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: “Mariupol. Primorskyi district. Cheremushky [microdistrict of the city – ed.] and the village of Moriakiv. It’s deafening.”

Details: Andriushchenko added that Russian air defence activity in the area was “extremely high” and that “something very nice is happening”.

Background: Earlier, there were reports of explosions and detonations in Luhansk, as well as blasts rocking Berdiansk.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...