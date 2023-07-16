Hungarian President to visit Zakarpattia and Kyiv

16 JULY 2023

Hungarian President Katalin Novák has accepted the invitation of the Ukrainian government and will attend the Crimean Platform session on 23 August in Kyiv, but beforehand she will visit Zakarpattia.

Source: Telex.hu news agency, citing the press service of the Hungarian president, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This also means that the Hungarian head of state might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person again.

The president’s palace added that prior to traveling to Kyiv, Katalin Novák would visit Zakarpattia to celebrate the holiday of King Stephen (20 August) together with local Hungarians.

The last time Novák met Zelensky in person was on 26 November 2022, when she arrived in Ukraine via Poland, accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. It was the highest-level visit of the Hungarian head of the state to the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the full-scale war.

For reference: The Crimean Platform is an international framework established in 2021 to advocate for Crimea’s liberation. The first summit was held in 2021 in Kyiv. The event was attended by the then President of Hungary, János Áder, who noted that the memory of both the aggression by a great power and the trauma of Trianon is deeply embedded in the minds of Hungarians, so they know precisely why the annexation of Crimea is such a sensitive wound for the people of Ukraine (the 1920 Trianon peace treaty, signed between the Entente and Hungary after the WWI, stripped the latter of much of its territory that it had owned as part of Austro-Hungary – ed.).

Hungary was represented at the 2022 Crimean Platform by Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Energy and Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. At the time, Sztáray emphasised Hungary’s unwavering support for Ukraine and that Hungary’s primary goal was to establish peace.

