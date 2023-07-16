Doubling Ukraine support is best remedy for global economy – US Treasury Secretary

16 july, 2023

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that doubling support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia is the best way to help the global economy

She said this in a speech on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers’ Summit in India, The Guardian reports.

She emphasized that the key priority is to double support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

After Yellen visited Kyiv in February, she said that she saw with her own eyes the great difference that foreign aid has made to both civilians and the Ukrainian military.

“Ending this war is first and foremost a moral imperative. But it’s also the single best thing we can do for the global economy,” she said. According to her, budget support is crucial for Ukraine’s resistance.

“By helping keep the economy and the government running, we are giving Ukraine the support it needs so it can fight for freedom and its sovereignty,” Yellen said. She added that one of Washington’s main goals is to combat Russia’s attempts to avoid sanctions.

