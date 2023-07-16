Cluster munitions for Ukraine: enraged Putin “exploded” in front of the camera (video)

Elena Kovalenko12:28, 07/16/232 minutes.606

The President of the aggressor country clearly voiced another threat against civilians in Ukraine.

The supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine to protect against Russian aggression is a “crime”.Such a statement was made by the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, on the air of RosSMI, saying that in the event that protective equipment is supplied to Ukraine, Russia will resort to using cluster munitions against the Ukrainian people.

“As for cluster munitions, the US administration itself gave an assessment of these munitions through the mouths of its employees some time ago, when the use of cluster munitions was called a crime by the US administration itself. I think this is how it should be treated,” Putin said. Putin called the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine a crime

At the same time, the president of the aggressor country clearly voiced another threat against civilians in Ukraine.”Russia has a sufficient supply of various types of cluster munitions.

Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need, despite the well-known shortage in a certain period of time, we also have ammunition, but we have not done this. Of course if they are used against us, we reserve the right to mirror actions,” Putin said.

