Cluster munitions for Ukraine: enraged Putin “exploded” in front of the camera (video)

Elena Kovalenko12:28, 07/16/232 minutes.606
The President of the aggressor country clearly voiced another threat against civilians in Ukraine.
The supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine to protect against Russian aggression is a “crime”.Such a statement was made by the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, on the air of RosSMI, saying that in the event that protective equipment is supplied to Ukraine, Russia will resort to using cluster munitions against the Ukrainian people.
“As for cluster munitions, the US administration itself gave an assessment of these munitions through the mouths of its employees some time ago, when the use of cluster munitions was called a crime by the US administration itself. I think this is how it should be treated,” Putin said.Putin called the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine a crime
At the same time, the president of the aggressor country clearly voiced another threat against civilians in Ukraine.”Russia has a sufficient supply of various types of cluster munitions.
Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need, despite the well-known shortage in a certain period of time, we also have ammunition, but we have not done this. Of course if they are used against us, we reserve the right to mirror actions,” Putin said.
(c)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need, despite the well-known shortage in a certain period of time”. Lying POS. What amazes me is that he actually believes his own bullshit.
We can assume from Putler’s whining, that the orcs have used up their reserve of cluster bombs on the usual targets, civilians! Now he can watch his orc army get first hand experience of these missiles, that the Ukrainian population has had to endure since the scum invaded.
So, the little shit nugget exploded in front of the camera. Maybe we could call this shit hitting the fan?
I’ll ignore the runt’s statements, because they are of no interest. I am glad, however, and will focus my attention on the fact that many more roaches will get roasted in the near future by the cluster munitions.