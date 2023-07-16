Carlson interviews Mike Pence

……
Tucker Carlson: As Americans, ‘You Have a Right to Decide Who You Hate’. :-
https://news.yahoo.com/tucker-carlson-americans-decide-hate-230248428.html
……
2 comments
“Surveying the audience, Carlson observed, “Roger Stone, ladies and gentleman! All the cool people are here. It’s unbelievable!”
Stone; one of the most foul putinoid scum in America, is “cool”, according to Fucker Karlsonov.
In his repulsive interview, Carlson rants and spews out ridiculous putlerite conspiracy theories to Mr Pence, who is far too polite to this nazi asshole IMHO.