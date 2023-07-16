Biden allowed to start training on the F-16: deadlines announced

Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:33, 07/16/232 minutes.397\

Sullivan said the partners need a few more weeks to prepare.

The United States of America will allow European countries to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets .

This was stated by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, commenting on reports that partners are awaiting official approval from Washington. He assures that the States are not postponing the training of Ukrainian pilots, writes CNN .

Yes, we will do it. The President has given the green light, and we will allow, support, facilitate and actually provide the necessary tools for the Ukrainians to start training on the F-16 as soon as the Europeans are ready,” Sullivan said.

European leaders need several weeks to prepare training opportunities, he said, and the US will invest in whatever schedule they set. “The United States will not delay in ensuring that these F-16 exercises can begin,” he added.

