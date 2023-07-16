Austrian deputy “rides” Putin’s nonsense about Ukraine: it looks like Hitler’s madness

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk15:36, 07/16/232 minutes.

For Europe, Russia is now a threat, said the speaker of the Green Party on foreign policy, migration and human rights.

The nonsense that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is talking about Ukraine is similar to the insanity of Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler regarding Poland.History can repeat itself in different variations, and the signs of fascist, fascist systems are very similar, said Eva Ernst-Dzidzic, spokesperson for the Austrian Green Party on foreign policy, migration and human rights, during an interview with Ukrinform .”… if we listen carefully to what Putin says, then he says that Ukraine has no right to exist.

That Ukraine does not exist. That we are now assimilating all Ukrainians and turning them into Russians.

That we are attacking the sovereign, independent state, do not follow any laws and just do what we want with the country, because we believe that they have no right to live independently.

What is this if not fascism? Poland? For me, it’s the same,” the MP said.

According to her, it must be admitted that “that all this destruction-focused nonsense of Putin is similar to the madness of Hitler of his time.” Ernst-Dzidzic stressed that now the Russian Federation is a threat to Europe, and Europeans need to understand this.

