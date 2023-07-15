Anastasia Gorbacheva13:18, 07/15/231 min.497

It is noted that the “Triumph” of the invaders was near Debaltseve.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region.

Invaders from it hit Kramatorsk in June 2023 , killing cafe patrons, including children.It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers with the help of the HIMARS system destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system, which was located near Debaltseve.

“According to the available data from the Center for Strategic Communications, this is the same Russian S-400 from which a missile was fired at a pizzeria in Kramatorsk on June 27. As a result of an enemy attack, more than 10 people were killed, including three children,” the Operational Command said in a statement . North” in Telegram

Impact on Kramatorsk June 27, 2023 – main news

On June 27, 2023, the Russians hit a pizzeria in Kramatorsk with an Iskander rocket, where at that moment there were many people, including children.

A total of 12 people died , including three children. In addition, another 60 people were injured, including an eight-month-old baby, as well as a Colombian politician, journalist and writer .

On July 1, the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died, who suffered during a cynical Russian attack on a cafe in Kramatorsk.

