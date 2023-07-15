UK Defense Secretary Wallace prepares to resign – The Times

Artem Budrin14:42, 07/15/232 minutes.550

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to upgrade his team.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace may leave his post in the fall.According to The Times , Wallace understands that his time in the chair of the head of the Ministry of Defense is coming to an end. The politician headed the Ministry of Defense under three prime ministers and was able to cope with a number of military crises.

The publication noted that Wallace’s rating began to grow inside Britain after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. According to The Times, not only will Wallace resign in the fall – there will be a massive purge in the government.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to change his team as he tries to reset his government ahead of the next election after a grueling start to his tenure as prime minister.

Head of the Ministry of Defense after Wallace may be Chief Secretary of the Royal Treasury John Glen, Junior Security Minister Tom Tugendhat or former Minister of Transport Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

We add that Wallace was appointed to the post of head of the Ministry of Defense by Boris Johnson in the summer of 2019.

