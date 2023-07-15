Supervised pro-Kremlin telegram channels: ex-FSB colonel arrested in Russia

Violetta Orlova00:00, 07/16/233 min.164

The detained Colonel Polyakov was previously also involved in political persecution.

In Russia, ex-FSB colonel Mikhail Polyakov, who is called the curator of a network of pro-Kremlin telegram channels, was arrested.

He also fulfilled the orders of the Moscow City Hall. According to the Russian edition of Important Stories , earlier Polyakov headed the service in the Office for the Protection of the Constitutional System of the FSB in Moscow and the region, which deals with political persecution.

“According to our interlocutor, Polyakov oversaw pro-government telegram channels in agreement with Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation. In addition, Polyakov fulfilled orders from the Moscow Mayor’s Office.

The former FSB colonel worked together with Alexei Goreslavsky, head of the Internet Development Institute and former head of ANO “Dialog”.

Purges in power structures of the Russian Federation

After the June attempted rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner PMC mercenaries, purges began in Russia’s law enforcement agencies. Sergey Surovikin was the first to disappear from the public field.

It was reported that he was in a pre-trial detention center , later information appeared that he was released after interrogation. However, until now he did not get in touch and did not appear at home.

On July 15, it became known that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu removed another general from his post . We are talking about the commander of the Tula 106th Airborne Division, Major General Seliverstov, the division under whose command fought in the Bakhmut direction.

