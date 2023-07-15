South Korean President visits Bucha to see aftermath of Russian atrocities

Nadia Prishlyak12:00, 07/15/232 minutes.74

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, during a trip with a guest of Ukraine, spoke about the need for a Special Tribunal.

South Korean President Yun Sok Yelu, who arrived in Ukraine, together with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, today visited Bucha .

It is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.Kostin showed the South Korean President and his wife the crime scenes committed by the Russian military during the occupation of Bucha in March 2022.

“Today we visited Bucha to see firsthand the consequences of Russia’s cannibalistic tactics aimed at the destruction of peaceful Ukrainians.

During the 33 days of the occupation of Bucha, all types of war crimes were committed here.

Among them were torture, executions of civilians and evacuation convoys, sexual violence,” he said. Kostin.

He stressed that the regime of the Russian Federation must be held accountable for everything it has done, and the most effective way to achieve this should be a special tribunal for the crime of aggression.

Kostin thanked the President of South Korea for his firm stance in supporting Ukraine, noting that the world community has no right to put up with large-scale attacks on civilians.

The Prosecutor General noted that Ukraine appreciates the support of South Korea in the international arena, in particular in the UN, and the support of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula.

