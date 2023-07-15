Shoigu dismissed another general

Marta Gichko14:31, 07/15/232 minutes.160

The division under the command of this general fought in the Bakhmut direction.

“Fighting” continues in the Russian Ministry of Defense . Another top officer was removed from his post.According to the VChK-OGPU, citing a source, Sergei Shoigu continues to purge inside the Defense Ministry.

Removed from the post of commander of the Tula 106th Airborne Division, Hero of Russia, Major General Seliverstov.It is noted that this division since January of this year participated in the battles in the Bakhmut direction.

Aleksey Dyumin, the governor of the Tula region, stood up for Seliverstov, but he still failed to keep the position.

