Russia writes off the flagship of the Russian fleet “Peter the Great”: the expert pointed out important nuances

According to the plans of the Russians, they intended immediately, after the withdrawal of the Admiral Nakhimov from repair, to drive the Peter the Great to the shipyard.

Military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko said that the information that the project 1144 heavy nuclear missile cruiser “Orlan” and the temporary flagship of the Russian fleet “Peter the Great” will be decommissioned from the Navy is confirmed.”According to the available information, the Peter the Great TARK will be decommissioned after the repair of its fellow TARK Admiral Nakhimov is completed.

But in this story with the decommissioning of nuclear cruisers, there are several nuances that only emphasize the degree of crisis in Russian shipbuilding,” he wrote .

Kovalenko noted that since 2014 he has been closely monitoring the process of repair and modernization of the Project 1144 heavy nuclear missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov.

“It was sent for repairs in 1997 and it is still on it. Of course, many people have a question, what does Pyotr Veliky have to do with it? The Pyotr Veliky TARK is the last ship of project 1144 in service with the Russian fleet.

In this, being in the ranks, back in 2019 he demanded to be taken out for repairs, but the place for sending for repairs was occupied by his cripple … TARK colleague “Admiral Nakhimov,” the expert said.

According to him, according to the plans of the Russians, they intended immediately, after the withdrawal from the repair of the Nakhimov, to drive the Peter the Great to the shipyard. But this is according to plans that the Russians have never fulfilled. And the reason for this was the inability of Russia to complete the repair of such a complex ship.

At first, the Sevmash press service promised to hand over the Admiral Nakhimov TARK in 2019, but when something went wrong, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko promised to hand over the Nakhimov in 2022, then they started talking about 2023 “m … The ship, which needed urgent repairs 5 years ago, continued to remain in service all this time.

Result? Information about plans to decommission it. And this is not surprising, because if they could not complete the repair of the Nakhimov in 26 years, then what will happen to “Petya”, which still has no place at the shipyard?” – said Kovalenko.

In April, it was reported that the flagship of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation, the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky, could be written off due to the fact that its modernization would require unreasonably high costs.Russian propaganda resources have announced plans of the enemy to strike at Ukraine from the newly built small missile ship “Cyclone”.

It is capable of firing eight Kalibr missiles, but did not fire a single projectile during testing .

