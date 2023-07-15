Artem Budrin22:47, 07/15/233 min.

The political scientist described the crisis inside the Kremlin.

Russian political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky believes that for the Kremlin, the loss of Bakhmut will have negative consequences in terms of ratings among Z-patriots.

“You know, the events of the 24th drastically weakened the Fuhrer’s personal power. This is what always happens in a criminal structure: the godfather’s power is based on the unquestioning obedience of all members of the gang.

If someone challenges, for which he was not subsequently punished, this automatically weakens the power Godfather and opens the way to such attempts in the future.

If the criminal Prigozhin could do this, General Popov decided that he, a professional respectable military man, could also express the same claims to his superiors. There will be and will be such Popov-Spartaks.

This indicates a complete “Putin’s loss of control. This may not happen overnight, but it will affect the combat capability of the Russian troops,” Piontkovsky explained to Espresso.

The political scientist is convinced that a new rebellion may begin in Russia immediately after the loss of Bakhmut.

“Besides, fierce battles are going on around Bakhmut. Bakhmut, from the point of view of the military, may not be of such great importance. Let’s say the liberation of Melitopol is much more significant compared to the liberation of Bakhmut.

But given the crisis situation in Russia, I assure you, the liberation of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian leadership is well aware of this and is focusing on this task, it will become a trigger for an explosion in the Russian military-political elite. * Ali. And then there will be a lot of such Popovs and such Spartaks, “he added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...