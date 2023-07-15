Occupants persuade Ukrainians to move to the Far East: how they lure (photo)

Yuri Kobzar17:40, 07/15/232 minutes.106

Residents of Energodar are being agitated to move to the other side of the planet.

While the aggressor country is importing its citizens to the occupied territories , local Ukrainians, on the contrary, are being agitated to move to the Russian Far East. According to the former adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko , residents of Energodar find relevant leaflets in their mailboxes.”Dear residents of Energodar!

The Russian Far East is waiting for you! Take part in the state program for the development of the Far East,” says the leaflet, allegedly issued on behalf of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

In the past, residents of a calm and prosperous Ukrainian city are offered, in particular, such “advantages” of moving to the endangered region of Russia

the ability to choose any of the 11 regions of the Far East;

a “lifting” allowance in the amount of 240,000 rubles (about UAH 97,000) per family and an additional 120,000 rubles (almost UAH 49,000) for each family member;

guaranteed employment with an average salary of 55,000 rubles (about 22,000 hryvnias).

preferential conditions for admission to universities for families of program participants.

Deportation of Ukrainians to Russia

In early July, one of the deputies of the Russian parliament, Grigory Karasin , admitted that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia had deported about 700,000 Ukrainian children to its territory.

This figure is unlikely to be true, since, according to Ukrainian data , these are generally all children who were in the territories that fell under occupation before the war.

At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities are aware of 27,000 civilian hostages being held by the aggressor country. According to the Ukrainian Ombudsman , unless a special mechanism is created, their manual return will take many decades.

