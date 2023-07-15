Intelligence: Russians consider different scenarios in Crimea, one is retreat

15.07.2023 04:26Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea are considering various scenarios, one of which is a retreat from the peninsula.Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov said this on the air of Radio Liberty, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that the Russians have been thoroughly preparing for the defense of Crimea for many months and continue to do so.

That is why today it is visible that the echeloned defense in several lines has been prepared, including fortifications, engineering structures, and many kilometers of trenches.”But they are considering different scenarios.

And some of the same trenches in Crimea are far from the administrative border of the temporarily occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine. That is, they consider retreat as a realistic scenario.

And the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine are working on the realization of this scenario,” the DIU representative said.

As reported, according to military analyst Oleksiy Hetman, the Armed Forces of Ukraine after receiving French long-range SCALP missiles will take full fire control of the Russian-occupied Crimea and the Kerch Bridge.

