At least 60 people were evacuated from the house.

On Saturday evening, July 15, a fire broke out in a residential high-rise building in Omsk, Russia. Several dozen people were evacuated.

On Saturday evening, July 15, a fire broke out in a residential high-rise building in Omsk, Russia. Several dozen people were evacuated.

As the Russian propaganda publication Russia Today reports, the fire originated on the roof of a five-story building. The area of ​​ignition is more than a thousand square meters. It is noted that at least 60 residents were evacuated from the house. They were placed in the local gymnasium. There was no information about the victims yet.

