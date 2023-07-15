Europe still waiting on U.S. to formally approve Ukrainian pilots’ F-16 training

15.07.2023 16:45European countries that pledged to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets are still waiting on the U.S. to formally approve the program.

That’s according to Politico, Ukrinform reports.It is noted that instruction on F-16s can’t actually start until the State Department formally signs off on the request to transfer instruction manuals, flight simulators and other materials associated with the jets.Lt. Col. Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesperson, said that President Joe Biden promised to green-light the program, however, the formal request “is still being reviewed.

According to the publication, the partners plan to start training pilots to fly F-16s in Romania in October. At the first stage, they hope to train six to nine Ukrainian pilots together with their Romanian and Slovak counterparts.

The Netherlands announced they would provide two F-16 aircraft for this purpose.As reported by Ukrinform, the coalition for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets has been officially formed, 11 countries have joined it.

Training will begin in August in Denmark, and a regional training center for F-16 pilots will be established in Romania.Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Meneguin

